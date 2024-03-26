Sawyer & Company Inc Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 228,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,229. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

