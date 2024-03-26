Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $476.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,053,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.78 and a 200 day moving average of $428.46. The stock has a market cap of $381.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

