Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

