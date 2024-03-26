Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,087. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

