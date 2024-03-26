Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,200 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.81. 666,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,120. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

