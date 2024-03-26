Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,555 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 70,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,712,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.50. 4,225,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

