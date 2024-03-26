Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 1,945 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 80,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.93. 2,538,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

