Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,106,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMTC stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

