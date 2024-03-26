Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 193,014 Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,014 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.07% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,050,000.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

EVe Mobility Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.94 during trading on Tuesday. 15,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.