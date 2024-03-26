Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 51,590 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Albertsons Companies worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,143,000 after acquiring an additional 865,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 4,006,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,201. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

