Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.87. The stock had a trading volume of 535,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.60.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

