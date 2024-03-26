Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $778.57. 909,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.01 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

