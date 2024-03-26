Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,676,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

