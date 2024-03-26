Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

GSG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 156,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,142. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

