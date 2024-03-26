Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5 Million in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 495,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Global Lights Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Global Lights Acquisition Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

