Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.71. 326,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,276. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.35 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,404 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

