Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,250,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,695,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

