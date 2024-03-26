Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 812,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,551. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.