Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,831 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth Co. II accounts for 1.3% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

RENE remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Tuesday. 512,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,157. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

