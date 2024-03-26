Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,072,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,130,488. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

