Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE DY traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $142.15. 174,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,683. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

