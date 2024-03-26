Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 795,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

