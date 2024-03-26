Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 572,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

