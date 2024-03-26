Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 807,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,356. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

