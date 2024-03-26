Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,465,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 3,614,583 shares.The stock last traded at $79.42 and had previously closed at $79.40.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

