Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,474 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises approximately 2.7% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.09% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $30,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after buying an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 467,548.0% in the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 1,402,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SCRM remained flat at $10.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,475. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.