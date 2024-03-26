Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

