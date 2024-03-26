Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Lifted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $895,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 66.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 45.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 165,694 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sealed Air by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

