Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Acquires 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $245.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $222.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.