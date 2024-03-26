Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,663 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

