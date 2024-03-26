Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.35. The company had a trading volume of 343,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,524. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

