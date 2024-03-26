Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.74

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 6360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

