Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

