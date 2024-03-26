Sendero Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 111,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,730. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.