Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Timken Price Performance

TKR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.41. 37,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.