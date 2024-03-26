Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after buying an additional 116,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. 14,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,226. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

