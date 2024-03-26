Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,909. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $163.27 and a one year high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

