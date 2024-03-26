Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 768,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,516,000 after buying an additional 172,638 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,180,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,075. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.96. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

