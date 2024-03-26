SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.04.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 916,578 shares of company stock worth $22,206,535. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,464,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,868,000 after buying an additional 482,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after buying an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.