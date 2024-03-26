Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $364,483.63 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,934.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 428,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $297.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.44.
Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
