Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Sells $75,822.04 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $75,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

SERA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 428,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,041. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 122,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

