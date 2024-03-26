Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 21,438 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $204,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

