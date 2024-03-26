Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.54

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.54 and last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 73400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.
Sezzle Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $489.81 million and a P/E ratio of 70.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.