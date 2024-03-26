Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.54

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.54 and last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 73400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Sezzle Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.81 million and a P/E ratio of 70.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,100.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,100.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,820 shares of company stock worth $253,431 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

