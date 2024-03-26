Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

