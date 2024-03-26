Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 244,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

