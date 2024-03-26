SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

SHF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHFS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. SHF has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in SHF by 624.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,003,350 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SHF during the first quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SHF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SHF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SHF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

