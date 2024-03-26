Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $37.94

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $36.18. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 36,892 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.