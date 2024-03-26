Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 2.2%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 248,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 136,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Shiseido Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

