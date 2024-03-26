Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $327.73

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $327.73 and last traded at $320.88, with a volume of 2666469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day moving average is $213.23.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,313 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,379. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after acquiring an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

