Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $963.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

See Also

